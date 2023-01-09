Happy birthday, Kate Middleton, officially named Catherine, the Princess of Wales. She turned 41 on Monday. And to mark her special day, her beloved in-laws, King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort of the United Kingdom, wished with a sweet photo. The official Twitter handle of The Royal Family shared a photo of Catherine from one of her royal engagements, where she is seen accepting a flower bouquet from a kid. Kate Middleton is known for her love and compassion, especially for kids, and this photo is an apt choice by the King and Queen Consort to wish their darling daughter-in-law. Happy Birthday Catherine, Princess of Wales! Netizens Wish Kate Middleton With Lovely Greetings and Messages As She Turns 41.

Happy Birthday Catherine, Princess of Wales!

🎂 Wishing The Princess of Wales a very Happy Birthday today! pic.twitter.com/IXfc9LItG9 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 9, 2023

