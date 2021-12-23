The Food and Drug Administration of the United States on Wednesday authorised Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill for home treatment against COVID-19. Paxlovid is the first pill against COVID-19 to get Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for oral antiviral treatment against the deadly virus. Notably, the drug, Paxlovid, is a faster, cheaper way to treat early COVID-19 infections, though initial supplies will be extremely limited.

Tweet By Pfizer:

BREAKING: @US_FDA granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for our novel #COVID19 oral #antiviral treatment for high-risk patients aged 12+ weighing at least 40 kg (88 lbs), marking another historic milestone in the fight against COVID-19. #ScienceWillWin https://t.co/IRocj16hV9 pic.twitter.com/6gTqzfKNhp — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) December 22, 2021

