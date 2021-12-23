The Food and Drug Administration of the United States on Wednesday authorised Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill for home treatment against COVID-19. Paxlovid is the first pill against COVID-19 to get Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for oral antiviral treatment against the deadly virus. Notably, the drug, Paxlovid, is a faster, cheaper way to treat early COVID-19 infections, though initial supplies will be extremely limited.

Tweet By Pfizer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)