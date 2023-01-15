Who is going to be the next Miss Universe? Well, the answer is here. Out of the 83 contestants, Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel wins the title with her impressive show at the 71st Miss Universe competition held at New Orleans Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States. R’Bonney Gabriel was crowned by Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu of India. The Indian representative at this edition was Divita Rai, who bowed out of the competition after making it to the Top 16 of the Miss Universe competition. Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel Crowning Moment Video: Watch Harnaaz Sandhu Crown United States Beauty Queen As Her Successor.

Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel Wins Miss Universe 2022 Crown

