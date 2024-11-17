The Miss Universe 2024 is here. This year, the 73rd edition of the beauty pageant will be held at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico. Miss Universe 2023 winner Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua will crown her successor at the end of the event. Contestants from countries across the world are participating in the contest to win the prestigious crown. All eyes are on Miss Universe India Rhea Singha, representing the country on the global stage. The Miss Universe 2024 will air on November 16 (06:15 AM Indian Standard Time on November 17). You can catch the Miss Universe 2024 final live telecast in IST on the official YouTube channel of Miss Universe. In addition, the official Instagram handle of Miss Universe will also share the latest updates of the grand event. Miss Universe 2024 Live Streaming Date and Time in IST: Where To Watch 73rd Miss Universe Grand Finale Online? Know Details About the Beauty Pageant Contest in Mexico.

