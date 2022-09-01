National Yoga Awareness Month is in September. The month promotes the health benefits of Yoga which is advantageous for people of all age groups. Yoga originated 4000 years ago is basically isometric poses followed by focusing on breathing. After the Covid-19 pandemic, many people have been forced to work from their homes. The WFH culture has also made people sluggish because of a lack of physical activity. This Yoga Awareness Month 2022, which starts on Thursday, 1 September, let's learn about different Yoga asanas that will help cultivate your focus and inspire you to work healthily. Yoga for Weight Loss: Easy Moves to Tone Your Body While You Are Catching Up On Netflix.

1. Tadasana

2. Naukasana

3. Santolanasana

4. Pranamasana

5. Vrikshasana

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)