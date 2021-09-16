Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made it to the world's most influential 2021 list of TIME 100 on Wednesday. The cover page of the magazine featured the royal couple for the first time with the honour being unveiled on the Duke's 37th birthday. The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex looked extremely elegant as they graced the US magazine's cover for being named among the top 100 prominent people globally.

Check Out The Royal Couple's Time 100 Cover:

"In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don’t know. They don’t just opine. They run toward the struggle," writes @chefjoseandres #TIME100 https://t.co/2Cg39BKj1B pic.twitter.com/FhFmAW9UH1 — TIME (@TIME) September 15, 2021

Have a Look at More Pics of The Royal Couple:

Happiness looks good on Meghan and Harry pic.twitter.com/Cm2l1jWPHx — Stephanie. (@qsteph) September 15, 2021

