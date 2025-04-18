For the first time in 21 years, no Indian figure has been featured in TIME Magazine’s prestigious list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World. The 2025 edition, which highlights global leaders, changemakers, and icons across various fields, surprised many with the complete absence of Indian names. Since its inception, the list has consistently featured Indian politicians, business leaders, scientists, and artists, including Narendra Modi, Ratan Tata, Deepika Padukone, and Satya Nadella. However, this year marks a departure from that trend. Interestingly, the list includes Bangladeshi economist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, who is currently serving as the Chief Advisor to the Bangladeshi government. Alia Bhatt Makes It To TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2024 List.

No Indian Featured in TIME 100 List 2025

टाइम मैगजीन की 100 प्रभावशाली लोगों की लिस्ट में एक भी भारतीय को शामिल नहीं किया गया ◆ 21 साल के इतिहास में पहली बार ऐसा हुआ है कि लिस्ट में किसी भारतीय को जगह नहीं मिली ◆ बांग्लादेश सरकार के चीफ एडवाइजर मोहम्मद यूनुस को मिली लिस्ट में जगह#TimeMagazine | Time Magazine | No… pic.twitter.com/RzzEtKy0xA — News24 (@news24tvchannel) April 18, 2025

