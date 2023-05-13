Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Leader Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra got engaged in Delhi today. AAP leader took to social media and shared adorable pics of his engagement with the actress. He shared the pics with a sweet note. He said "Everything I prayed for .. She said yes!" Priyanka Chopra Arrives in Delhi for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's Engagement Ceremony (Watch Video).

Everything I prayed for .. She said yes! 💍 ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਮਿਹਰ ਕਰਨ। 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/OquwJwHTDL — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) May 13, 2023

