Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's gorgeous mehndi pictures reminds us of the beautiful days when the other B-town celebs created a blast at their own wedding function and gave us a perfect vibe of the season! Be it Virat-Anushka who gave us a cheery look in their mehndi or Ranveer-Deepika who gave a perfectly classic scene at their mehndi, these pictures are sure to take you on a romantic ride that you always wanted!

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Deepika at their Mehndi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja at their Mehndi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

