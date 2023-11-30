Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal captivated everyone's hearts as they twined in chic all-black ensembles at the screening of the latter's upcoming movie, Sam Bahadur. The film fraternity event in Mumbai unfolded with a glittering red carpet affair, showcasing the creators' curated star-studded preview. Vicky Kaushal was seen in a sleek all-black ensemble featuring a pocketed jacket, a pair of dark jeans and leather shoes. At the same time, his ladylove Katrina donned a stunning black off-shoulder dress, minimal makeup, and flowy hair and strappy heels as she turned heads with her ever-elegant presence. The couple's coordinated style spoke volumes, setting the tone for a night that seamlessly blended sophistication with the excitement of cinematic anticipation. Catch an exciting glimpse of the star couple's look below! Shehnaaz Gill Exudes Elegance in Velvet Ethnic Wear at Sam Bahadur Screening (Watch Video).

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal In Stylish Black Outfits

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Happy Smiles While Posing for Shutterbugs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

