Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan are having a blast in the snowy region of Kashmir. As the Atrangi Re actress, yesterday shared a series of clicks from her vacation that see her and Ibrahim posing within reflectors as they gear up for skiing. Indeed the photos from the chilly region are breathtaking!

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)