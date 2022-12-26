Indo-Canadian actress Sunny Leone dropped a stunning snap on Monday to drive away the blues. The 41-year-old wore a shimmery golden bodysuit with embellishments and ornaments. Sunny is also donning a magnificent matha patti to elevate the sensual quotient of her photoshoot. Her followers are over the moon seeing this sultry side of their favourite star. Many commented, writing “stunning,” “beautiful,” and “sexy” under Sunny Leone’s Instagram post. On the work front, she is packed with ambitious projects, including The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, Rangeela and Veeramadevi.

Sunny Leone Hot Photoshoot Picture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)