Ahaana Krishna is a renowned Malayalam actress. She shot to fame for her role in the film Luca. Apart from being known for her onscreen works, the actress is known to be a globetrotter and also a trendsetter. Ahaana’s latest pictures on Instagram are from her vacation in London. She not only explored some of the iconic landmarks, but stepped in out in style showcasing some winter fashion. Tower Bridge, Borough Market, Queen's House in Greenwich, Hyde Park are among landmarks explored by Ahaana during her London trip. Talking about her winter style file, she opted for solid colours. She layered her casual outfits with long coats or jackets and completed her look with minimal makeup. Ahaana Krishna Soaks Up The Maldivian Sun In A Yellow Tulle Gown (View Pics).

Ahaana Krishna In London

