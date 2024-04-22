Anshula Kapoor, known for her globe-trotting adventures, often explores epic destinations worldwide. The internet personality and sister of actor Arjun Kapoor typically vacations with her boyfriend Rohan Thakkar and close friends. However, this time, the 33-year-old opted for a ‘solo holiday’. Anshula shared a series of pictures from her adventurous trip to Canberra, Australia’s capital. She clicked pictures with wildlife, enjoying a hot air balloon ride and more. Expressing her gratitude, Anshula stated in her post, “Leaving Canberra with so much gratitude on my heart.” Anshula Kapoor Shares Picture-Perfect Moments With Boyfriend Rohan Thakkar From Their Goa Getaway!

Anshula Kapoor In Canberra

