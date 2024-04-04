Anshula Kapoor took to social media to share a few picture-perfect moments with her boyfriend, Rohan Thakkar, from their romantic getaway to Goa. The couple can be seen setting major relationship goals while enjoying the spectacular views of Goa, savouring delicious meals and more. Anshula writes, “Sea, sun, smiles & a full heart kinda getaway with my best guy @rohanthakkar1511.” Anshula Kapoor Nails the Twinning Game With Boyfriend Rohan Thakkar in This Insta Pic.

Anshula Kapoor And Rohan Thakkar In Goa

