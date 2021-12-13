World’s most handsome man, BTS V, aka Kim Taehyung, was on a short vacay to Hawaii post wrapping up of the band’s concerts in the United States. The 25-year-old K-pop idol has been sharing about his fun trip to the picturesque archipelago since returning to South Korea. And not just on one specific social media platform. Tae Tae, as he is lovingly called, has bombarded Weverse and Instagram timelines with photos and videos. But ARMY ain’t complaining. In the latest batch of IG stories, Kim Taehyung gives a glimpse of his activities on the holiday. He is seen sipping Vodka for the first time, driving Red Ford Mustang Convertible, singing “Travel With Me” purportedly his unreleased OST in his deep velvety voice. Fans also get to catch a sight of handsome Kim Taehyung rocking bright printed Hawaiian shirts with an orchid flower garland around his neck!

Kim Taehyung on Trip to Hawaii

This Hits Different - EVERY SINGLE TIME

V and Hawaii = Romance

Why is He So Cute? Like How, Why

Take Us With You Tae

Didn't I Just Mention It

Yes, Darling, He Is

Hahaha, Poor Winter Bear

Just Look at Him

Time to Listen to His Deep Velvety Voice

And His Appreciation Note For ARMY

Watch Video: "Travel with Me" By Kim Taehyung

