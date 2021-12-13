World’s most handsome man, BTS V, aka Kim Taehyung, was on a short vacay to Hawaii post wrapping up of the band’s concerts in the United States. The 25-year-old K-pop idol has been sharing about his fun trip to the picturesque archipelago since returning to South Korea. And not just on one specific social media platform. Tae Tae, as he is lovingly called, has bombarded Weverse and Instagram timelines with photos and videos. But ARMY ain’t complaining. In the latest batch of IG stories, Kim Taehyung gives a glimpse of his activities on the holiday. He is seen sipping Vodka for the first time, driving Red Ford Mustang Convertible, singing “Travel With Me” purportedly his unreleased OST in his deep velvety voice. Fans also get to catch a sight of handsome Kim Taehyung rocking bright printed Hawaiian shirts with an orchid flower garland around his neck!

Kim Taehyung on Trip to Hawaii

This Hits Different - EVERY SINGLE TIME

taehyung driving with one hand is the most attractive thing ever pic.twitter.com/ceZpoixbAi — ً (@tekooking) December 13, 2021

V and Hawaii = Romance

kim taehyung traveling in hawaii sounds so romantic and so fun pic.twitter.com/UZ2NziRsHZ — .·͙☽ (@taeteland) December 13, 2021

Why is He So Cute? Like How, Why

taehyung trying vodka for the first time pic.twitter.com/3sJnXEtv1N — 🐯🌟 (@tetesgallery) December 13, 2021

Take Us With You Tae

on an adventure with kim taehyung 📸 pic.twitter.com/86mKHdLUjD — .·͙☽ (@taeteland) December 13, 2021

Didn't I Just Mention It

taehyung driving with one hand on the wheel…. so attractive god pic.twitter.com/artbIjeed9 — lau⁷ (@jvnggkuk) December 13, 2021

Yes, Darling, He Is

is he driving a red convertible mustang??? sir kim taehyung?!?? sir?? pic.twitter.com/rD9pmamtWp — anne⁷ (@mpeachyungs) December 13, 2021

Hahaha, Poor Winter Bear

taehyung ig story update (caption) 🐯first time trying vodka get hurt for the first sip (it’s so) bitter (it’s a) poison pic.twitter.com/dpD89kxA8c — nana⁷ | semi ia 🍓 (@taeglaze) December 13, 2021

Just Look at Him

IG 📸 || #TAEHYUNG thv story update ❼ first time trying Vodkaㅋ took a sip and gave it to my dad ㅋ It’s bitterㅋ It’s strong ㅋ pic.twitter.com/CrMzJZq9Ng — taehyung pics⚡️| ☀️🎄 (@taehyungpic) December 13, 2021

Time to Listen to His Deep Velvety Voice

kim taehyung driving with one hand wearing shades, wind blowing his fluffy hair, listening to jazz.. he's the coolest and hottest ever! 😌🔥 The songs playing are "When A Man Loves A Woman by Percy Sledge" & "At Last by Etta James" pic.twitter.com/xjDkfzQrg4 — Elysha 💜 | V DAY AND OUR SUMMER IS COMING (@myonlyTAEger) December 13, 2021

And His Appreciation Note For ARMY

“Thank you ARMY for pretending not to know and being considerate so that I can travel more comfortably in Hawaii and the airport. Love U” ㅡ 211209, Kim Taehyung in Weverse 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/A0KAVke6iN — BTS Quotes Archive⁷ (@btsqtsarchive) December 9, 2021

Watch Video: "Travel with Me" By Kim Taehyung

