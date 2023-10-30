Dhanashree Verma has shared some stylish pictures of her on social media from New York City. The dance choreographer took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in an off-white tube top paired with a white mini skirt. The fashion influencer accessorised the look with black shades, rings, bracelets and a blue mini bag. She styled her hair in a bun with loose strands and opted for a subtle makeup look. She complemented her style with white sneakers. "As sweet as Butterscotch in the streets of NYC [sic]," Dhanashree Verma added in the caption of the Instagram post. BLACKPINK's Jennie Looks Fab in Strapless Black Top and Flared Pants (See Pics).

Here's Dhanashree Verma Style:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanashree Verma (@dhanashree9)

