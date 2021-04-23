Watch Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh Video

Watch Another Video of Fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh

Snow-Clad Roads and Mountains

Never imagined this.. snowfall in spring is a reality in 2021. En route Shimla from Rohru today morning!#ShimlaLife #Shimla pic.twitter.com/3RfOiKqXeW — ॐ Shimla Life 🇮🇳 (@shimlalife) April 23, 2021

Mandhol Village in Shimla Receives Fresh Snow

Himachal Pradesh: Mandhol village in Shimla district received a fresh spell of snowfall today pic.twitter.com/nVSAMzLQO0 — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2021

