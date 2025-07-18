Travelling - it has evolved from being a luxury to a necessity and a want for many. It is the way that millions of people, worldwide, unwind and relax and take a much-needed break from the chaos of life. With 2025 bringing with it an array of long weekends, and making shift long weekends, people have already fulfilled several of these travel plans. And as we inch towards August, that brings back the era of long weekends, festivals and the opportunity of a lot more travel, here are tips and tricks that can make your long weekend travel easier, more fun and most importantly, budget-friendly. Planning Your Summer Getaway? Explore These 5 Affordable Summer Vacation Destinations in India.

1. Choose the Lesser-Known Destinations

The biggest price gouger, especially during long weekends, is the destination. Popular tourist destinations are great if you are a low-risk traveller, but if you are in for some adventures which will also help you save some bucks, pick the unconventional locations. Pick a Ganpatipule over Goa, and enjoy the beach at half the cost.

2. Homestays Over Hotels

Hotels in every location are bound to skyrocket their prices during peak travel season. An easy way to counter this while also getting an array of advantages? Homestays. They give you a closer look into the local way of life, mostly offer you kitchens that are perfect for midnight snacks, tea and other fun stuff and of course are much easier on your pocket. Escape the Summer Swelter, Explore 5 Refreshingly Cool Destinations in North India To Beat the Heat.

3. Plan Ahead

While social media has made us crave the ability to just go on impromptu vacations, planning is the best friend of a good budget. It can make a world of difference. The key is knowing the sweet spot between - too early and too late (around a month before you plan to travel).

4. Nature Is Free

You might find cheap flights, cheap homestays and then spend well beyond your budget on adventure activities or spa sessions that are overpriced and often underwhelming. The best hack to make the post of a location, without spending all that money, is by doing a little research on the free things at your destination that you can enjoy. Whether it is going on hikes and treks or merely catching the sunrise and sunset by the beach or mountains, there are a million things you can do for free and still have the time of your life.

5. Pack Smart

Finally, packing smart may seem like a hack for general travel. However, if you are planning to travel by air, packing smart is planning for the trinkets you might want to carry back from the city or place you are visiting and leaving space for it, in your luggage. Choosing a few clothes that can be mixed and matched, instead of having complete sets of clothes that are one and done, are a great way of saving space and making space for your vacation shoppings.

We hope that these tips help you to plan and execute the best weekend getaways with your friends or family. Like we said, travel is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity and with the right tools, you can enjoy it too. The one thing to remember is to never have money you do not have on travel.

