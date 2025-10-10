US President Donald Trump is promoting his new “Fight, Fight, Fight” line of wrist watches. The ad for Donald Trump's “TRUMP 45-47” watches dropped on Newsmax, with the US President himself appearing in it. “Hello, everyone, it’s President Donald J. Trump, and it’s Trump time,” Trump says in the beginning. “Check out this ‘Red Beauty,’ it’s one of my new watches. Wear it proudly on your wrist and everyone will know exactly what it’s for, who it’s for, who it represents. It’s really going to be something special, it’s for your favorite president. Get your watch today at GetTrumpWatches.com. These make a great gift. It’s Trump time," he adds. The official President merch runs from USD 499 for the red version, up to USD 799 for the predominantly gold version. Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Donald Trump Pitches His Name Again Hours Before Announcement, Says ‘Barack Obama Got It for Nothing, I Stopped 8 Wars’ (Watch Video).

Donald Trump Promotes His ‘Fight, Fight, Fight’ Watch Collection, Watch Ad

Trump Watches commercials are now running regularly on Newsmax pic.twitter.com/AZtES18b04 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 9, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Independent), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)