A 30-year-old man has been arrested after trying to kidnap an 11-year-old girl at Pensacola bus stop, Florida on Tuesday morning. Terrifying footage of the incident has surfaced on the internet wherein the 11-year-old girl can be seen fighting back with the kidnaper who was trying to abduct her by brute force.

TERRIFYING: An 11-year-old girl fights back her kidnapper. A man has been arrested after attempting to kidnap the girl who was waiting at a bus stop in West Pensacola, Florida, on Tuesday: https://t.co/z5cDMXhVJa 📹: Escambia County Sheriff’s Office pic.twitter.com/Q5Esfi4vl8 — John-Carlos Estrada (@Mr_JCE) May 19, 2021

