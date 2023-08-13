A 21-year-old OnlyFans model was restricted from boarding the flight due to her skimpy outfit. Brazilian influencer and model Kine-Chan reported wearing a black bikini and black shoes. The young model imitated the character of Rebecca from “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners”. She wore a two-piece black bikini, a vibrant wig and black footwear. The airport authorities deemed the outfit inappropriate and banned her from boarding the flight. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a Hugely Successful Netflix Anime. Our Review.

See Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kine-chan/Digital Influencer (@kinechan2.0)

