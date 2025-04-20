Easter Sunday 2025 falls on April 20, marking a significant occasion for Christians worldwide. This day commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, a cornerstone of Christian faith symbolising victory over death and the promise of eternal life. The date of Easter varies each year, determined by the first Sunday after the first full moon following the vernal equinox, a system established during the First Council of Nicaea in 325 AD. Many Christian communities hold early morning services to celebrate the resurrection, symbolising the dawn of new life. Easter Sunday Mass live streams provide a way for Christians around the world to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, even if they cannot attend church in person. Easter 2025 Date in India: When Is Easter Sunday? Why Is It So Late This Year? The Unexpected Reason, Significance and Traditions of the Holiday Explained.

Watch Easter Sunday Mass Live Stream:

Watch Easter Sunday Vatican Media Live:

Easter Virgil Mass 2025:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)