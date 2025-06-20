It was a bumpy ride for a visibly intoxicated man riding a camel on the PV Narasimha Rao Expressway flyover in Hyderabad. The drunk man was sitting on the camel and was being steered dangerously close to the edge of the flyover. It sparked traffic chaos, creating a hazardous situation for the rider, the camel and nearby vehicles. However, the person recording the video and his brave move saved the lives of both the camel and the man. He kept trying to stop him by splashing water on him to sober him up. At the end of the clip, he and his friend can be seen somehow being able to slow the camel down, tie the animal to a lamppost and help the drunken man dismount. The commuter, identified as Ikram Ullah Shah, later took to his Instagram page and uploaded the video, which soon went viral. ‘Drunk’ Man Sits on Edge of Balcony of 25th Floor of High-Rise.

Drunk Man Riding Camel Sparks Traffic Chaos in Hyderabad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ikram Ullah Shah (@ikshorts)

