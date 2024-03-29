Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel, known for their TLC reality series, have added a new member to their family. Abby, who controls the right side of their conjoined body, tied the knot with Josh Bowling, a nurse and U.S. Army veteran, in 2021. The couple resides in Minnesota, the home state of the Hensel twins. Since their 8-episode series “Abby & Brittany” aired in 2012, the 34-year-old twins have led private lives. However, they have found happiness in their home state of Minnesota. The news of Abby and Josh’s marriage remained private until 2023 when they unveiled their wedding photos on their TikTok account, @abbyandbrittanyhensel. The Hensel twins, who share a bloodstream and all organs below the waist, have a unique physical arrangement. Abby controls their right arm and leg, while Brittany manages the left side. World's Most Conjoined Twins How Driving And Have Separate Careers! (Watch Video).

Abby Hensel Marries US Army Veteran

Conjoined twin Abby Hensel gets married! Star of Abby and Brittany secretly weds in stunning gown Abby and Brittany Hensel are fused together at the torso, with each controlling one side of their body, with public records revealing Abby married Josh Bowling in 2021 Love always… pic.twitter.com/vMkX7knk2o — Rodney (@Ron_YNWA) March 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)