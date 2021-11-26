The iconic Afghan girl with striking 'green eyes' from the cover of the 1985 National Geographic has been given asylum in Italy after fleeing the Taliban. The girl, Sharbat Gula, now 49, is a widowed mother of four. She was photographed in a Pakistani refugee camp during the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan in 1984. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation after Gula asked to be helped to leave Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover of the country in August. Taliban Captures Afghanistan’s Third-Largest City ‘Herat’, Government Forces and Administration Retreated

US Photographer Steve McCurry Took The Picture Of Gula:

