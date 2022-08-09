A randy pair who were caught on camera having sex have been tracked down and taken into custody by the police. The duo’s act was dubbed as ‘Liverpool City Centre Sex Video’ or 'Liverpool Concert Square Sex Video' on social media, and the leaked XXX public sex video caused a stir online. Earlier, the female participant, 35-year-old Kelly Cousins from Bootle, Merseyside was identified while police were still in search of her partner in the act. On August 8, 23-year-old Joe Firby, from Gateshead, was arrested in the Gateshead area by Northumbria Police. The woman apparently an OnlyFans star has been banned from Liverpool City Centre. They were charged with outraging public decency after a viral video showed the woman performing oral sex on the man at Liverpool's Concert Square.

Joe Firby, 23, From Gateshead Arrested

Joe Firby, 23, from Gateshead has been charged with outraging public decency after a video went viral of two people having sex on Concert Square. He will appear in court in Liverpool next month #CapitalReports pic.twitter.com/OGcb1eTK72 — CapitalLivNews (@CapitalLivNews) August 9, 2022

Earlier, 35-year-old Kelly Cousins from Bootle Was Taken Into Custody

A woman has been charged with outraging public decency after a video of two people having sex in city centre square was widely shared on social media. https://t.co/AegKaHz7Jo — BBC North West (@BBCNWT) August 5, 2022

