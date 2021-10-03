An Air India's aircraft got stuck under the over bridge outside the IGI Airport on the Gurugram-Delhi highway while it was being transported on a large vehicle. The images and video of the same is going viral. Scroll down to view the same.

Air India Plane Gets Stuck Under A Bridge Outside IGI Airport:

एयर इंडिंया के दिन सच में अच्छे नहीं रहे। आसमान में जो जहाज उड़ नहीं पाये वो overbridge के नीचे फंस गये ! दिल्ली IGI एयरपोर्ट के बाहर रात की ताजा तस्वीर !! pic.twitter.com/KLCYj5nkXU — Deepak Sharma (@DeepakSEditor) October 2, 2021

Aircraft Stuck Under The Bridge:

On Gurugram-Delhi highway, outside IGI airport ! pic.twitter.com/fLG0FiijkS — Deepak Sharma (@DeepakSEditor) October 2, 2021

