In this heartwarming stand-up segment from her debut show So Mini Things With Shraddha Jain, Shraddha Jain, popularly known as AiyyoShraddha, calls on countrymen and women this Independence Day to revisit the iconic 1988 anthem “Mile Sur Mera Tumhara,” a song-symbol of India’s unity in diversity. With graceful humour and earnest warmth, she reminds us that amid discussions on language imposition, “our biggest superpower as Indians is that we will always understand an Indian [sic],” urging us to celebrate our shared cultural tapestry through this timeless piece. Shraddha, who shot to fame through her witty and relatable Instagram and YouTube videos, left the audience in awe of her singing skills in different languages like Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Assamese, among others. She did justice by blending Pandit Bhimsen Joshi’s composition with endearing humour, earning praise from all quarters. Her mannerisms in singing the national integrity song, which was released on the occasion of 1988 Independence Day, along with sharp social commentary, make this stand-up comedy tribute such a delight to watch. Watch AiyyoShraddha aka Shraddha Jain’s “Mile Sur Mera Tumhara” and the original song as you gear up to celebrate 79th Independence Day on Friday, 15th August 2025.

Watch AiyyoShraddha aka Shraddha Jain’s “Mile Sur Mera Tumhara” Stand-Up Comedy Tribute:

