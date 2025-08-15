India is celebrating their 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025. As the countrymen celebrate the auspicious occasion of the Independence Day, they received heartfelt wishes from celebrities and sportspersons alike. Among them was star Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant. Pant shared an unseen video of Team India cricketers celebrating the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 victory in the dressing room along with the caption, 'Happy Independence Day, India. Some moments stay with you forever and winning for India is at the top of the list. Proud to be Indian.' 'Jai Hind', Sachin Tendulkar Proudly Waves Indian National Flag To Wish Fellow Countrymen Happy Independence Day 2025 (See Post) .

Independence Day 2025: Rishabh Pant Wishes Countrymen

Happy Independence Day, India. 🇮🇳 Some moments stay with you forever and winning for India is at the top of the list. Proud to be Indian.#RP17 📷🕶️ pic.twitter.com/pfgr1tg7da — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) August 15, 2025

