Girls know how much of a tedious task it is to wash their hair! Imagine how astronauts would do it! Recently, video of an American astronaut surfaced on the internet where she could be seen showcasing her zero-gravity hair washing process! Karen Nyberg showed the complete process of how to wash hair in space. From how to apply the shampoo, to how to wash it off with water, she showed it all! Check out her video now. Black Hole Discovered: Astronomers Find Fastest-Growing Black Hole of Last 9 Billion Years.

Watch Karen Nyberg's Video of 'How to Wash Hair in Space':

This is how astronauts wash their hair in space pic.twitter.com/D2r8iSepSO — The Sun (@TheSun) June 23, 2022

