India has crossed administration of over 200 crore COVID-19 vaccination doses. Amul has taken to social media with their topical ad to express gratitude towards doctors, healthcare workers, nurses for achieving the feat. The ad read 'A Jab Dastaan Hai Yeh...' Amul For Health and Care.

#Amul Topical: Gratitude to our doctors, nurses, healthcare workers for the crossing of 200 crore vaccination! pic.twitter.com/ohjgOwhSl5 — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) September 13, 2022

