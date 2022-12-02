The Indians always take the world by surprise with their innovative, efficient, and inexpensive "jugaads." One such desi jugaad grabbed the attention of Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group. Taking to Twitter, Mahindra shared a video of an electric two-wheeler having six seating arrangements. "With just small design inputs, (cylindrical sections for the chassis @BosePratap ?) this device could find global application. As a tour ‘bus’ in crowded European tourist centres? I’m always impressed by rural transport innovations, where necessity is the mother of invention," wrote Mahindra. The Mahindra Group chairman is quite active on social media. He often shares funny and quirky stories, and inspirational messages. Anand Mahindra Gives a Befitting Reply to Twitter User When Asked Whether He’s a Punjabi or Not!.

Desi Six-Seater Electric Bike:

With just small design inputs, (cylindrical sections for the chassis @BosePratap ?) this device could find global application. As a tour ‘bus’ in crowded European tourist centres? I’m always impressed by rural transport innovations, where necessity is the mother of invention. pic.twitter.com/yoibxXa8mx — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 1, 2022

