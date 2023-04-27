One must always be careful about what is being shared on social media. Recently, a Twitter user shared a video showing two large ships being destroyed by an angry whale in the Atlantic Ocean. As the video soon started garnering more views, it was revealed that it was AI-generated footage from one of the movies. While the video does not look a bit real, netizens had a field day with sarcastic comments, making it go further viral. Check the video here: Giant Humpback Whale Supposedly Swallows Two Women On Kayak in California? Miscaptioned Video of Incident Goes Viral.

Watch Viral Video Making The Rounds on Social Media:

Two Ships in the middle of the #AtlanticOcean was fully destroyed by an #Angry Jumbo Whale/Shark. pic.twitter.com/T33KtIGTzD — UdthaBollywood 🇮🇳🇮🇱 (@BanCheneProduct) April 25, 2023

