Apple’s much-anticipated September launch, branded as the ‘Awe-Dropping’ event, triggered reactions across social media. With Apple’s phone launches in recent years, minute upgrades on the look and exorbitantly high prices, it has almost become a tradition for internet users to flood social media with iPhone memes. After the iPhone 17 launch, social media users flooded X (formerly Twitter) with hilarious takes on the price tags, upgrade dilemmas and relatable reactions to Apple’s latest lineup. The event introduced Apple’s powerful flagships, including the iPhone 17 models, the ultra-slim iPhone Air, the thinnest iPhone to date, along with refreshed AirPods Pro 3 and the latest Apple Watch lineup. With the iPhone 17 launch, the internet exploded with funny memes, hilarious jokes and GIF reactions that took over social media.

iPhone 17 Funny Memes Take Over X

Who Else?

LOL

The Uncanny Resemblance

ROFL

Hahaha

Every Launch

So True!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)