Apple’s much-anticipated September launch, branded as the ‘Awe-Dropping’ event, triggered reactions across social media. With Apple’s phone launches in recent years, minute upgrades on the look and exorbitantly high prices, it has almost become a tradition for internet users to flood social media with iPhone memes. After the iPhone 17 launch, social media users flooded X (formerly Twitter) with hilarious takes on the price tags, upgrade dilemmas and relatable reactions to Apple’s latest lineup. The event introduced Apple’s powerful flagships, including the iPhone 17 models, the ultra-slim iPhone Air, the thinnest iPhone to date, along with refreshed AirPods Pro 3 and the latest Apple Watch lineup. With the iPhone 17 launch, the internet exploded with funny memes, hilarious jokes and GIF reactions that took over social media.

iPhone 17 Funny Memes Take Over X

Iphone 17 is out YouTubers in 2 days : #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/mnZYowVF10 — Sarcasm (@sarcastic_us) September 9, 2025

Who Else?

me watching the unveiling of iPhone 17 knowin' that i'll only afford it in 2032#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/8TjosX05Cg — wes (@weskambale) September 9, 2025

LOL

Apple Fanboys that defended 60Hz for years experiencing 120Hz for the first time on an iPhone 17 pic.twitter.com/RcQ5hWldDh — NikTek (@NikTekOfficial) September 9, 2025

The Uncanny Resemblance

ROFL

That iPhone 17 will have Steve Jobs like… pic.twitter.com/bz8BXXqaBg — 👀👀 (@Dirty_Capital) September 3, 2025

Hahaha

iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 17 Pro pic.twitter.com/TMWaBy1sbZ — NO CONTEXT MEME (@ssmb291_) September 9, 2025

Every Launch

#AppleEvent Apple selling Iphone 17 to Apple fans by just changing the camera position pic.twitter.com/A4UbcD8JOC — How Football Saved Humans - Great Book to Read (@HowHumans) September 9, 2025

So True!

The Apple iPhone 17 just announced… Steve Jobs in the afterlife: What are you doing!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/UX1GmZ0oTK — Fer A. V. (@FerJimbo) September 9, 2025

