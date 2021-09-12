Aurora Australis shimmered over Australia's Tasmania on Sunday. The Aurora Australis, also known as the southern lights, and southern polar lights, put on a stunning magnetospheric light show over the area. Aurora Australis often takes the shape of a curtain of light. The phenomenon is strongest in an oval centered on the south magnetic pole.

Here Is The Video:

DAZZLING DISPLAY: Aurora Australis shimmers over Tasmania in stunning magnetospheric light show. https://t.co/G3T9lMHJZl pic.twitter.com/pO6qsjWmw3 — ABC News (@ABC) September 12, 2021

