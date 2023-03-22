On a fine Sunday morning, a family discovered an unknown visitor inside their home. The strange event happened in Australia's Gold Coast. According to the reports, an Australian family woke up in the morning to find a young man sleeping on their couch in the living room. The uninvited guest was dressed in a pair of casual jeans and t-shirt. In the now-viral video, the man can be seen lying on the couch as the family called the police to report an unexpected visitor at their residence. In the widely circulated clip, the owner of the house can be seen describing the man to the authorities over phone. Australian Family Finds 4 Giant Carpet Pythons Slithering Around Their Porch, Seemingly Looking to Mate; Watch Viral Video.

Family Finds Young Man Sleeping on Their Couch:

What a strange surprise! 😴 A Coomera family has had a shock over the weekend, finding a sleepy stranger on their lounge. The homeowner says the unknown man broke into the home before having a sleep.#9News pic.twitter.com/Jekjlo2b8h — 9News Gold Coast (@9NewsGoldCoast) March 20, 2023

