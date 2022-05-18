A family in Australia was left stunned to find out 4 giant carpet pythons chilling on their porch. Apparently, the snakes were looking for a mate, as they were spotted during a breeding season. The video was shared by Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 which reads, "This particular place in Buderim had 4 Carpet Pythons on their back deck over a 2 or 3 day period, and 6 snakes in total over a 2 week period. Crazy!" Bizarre Green Colour 'Furry Snake' Spotted In A Swamp in Thailand; Watch Creepy Video .

Watch The Shocking Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stuart McKenzie (@sunshinecoastsnakecatchers)

OMG!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stuart McKenzie (@sunshinecoastsnakecatchers)

