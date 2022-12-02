A video showing an auto rickshaw riding on a road with stunned onlookers is making rounds on the internet. According to reports, the viral clip was captured in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, where the driver of the vehicle fell down after an accident. Due to this, the steering of the auto got locked. This made it run around in a circular motion without any operator for about two minutes. Several people were seen trying to take control of the rickshaw in the footage, while some filmed the strange incident on camera. Scooty 'Magically' Moves On its Own Without Any Rider, Viral Video Will Leave You Rubbing Your Eyes in Disbelief.

Auto In Auto-Mode!

