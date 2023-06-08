A clip going viral on social media shows a massive avalanche hitting the mountains behind the famous Kedarnath temple on Thursday. The viral video, originally from the news agency PTI, shows a mass of snow hitting the rocky mountains as the onlookers witness the scary moment. One cannot confirm what triggered the avalanche. However, it was truly one unforgettable moment for those who saw it happen before their eyes. Meanwhile, registration for Kedarnath Dham Yatra has been stopped till June 15 after the pilgrim influx crossed 20 lakhs. This has been done to control the crowd.

Avalanche in Kedarnath Viral Video:

VIDEO | A massive avalanche hit mountains around Kedarnath Temple earlier today. pic.twitter.com/QqwKxrDsOW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 8, 2023

