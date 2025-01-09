In an unexpected moment, former US presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama were seen sharing a lively and lengthy conversation during the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter at Washington National Cathedral on January 9, 2025. Despite their political differences, the two appeared at ease, exchanging laughter and engaging warmly before the service began. The funeral brought together all five living US presidents—Trump, Obama, Joe Biden, George W Bush, and Bill Clinton—for the first time since 2018, as they honored Carter’s legacy. While Biden, Bush, and Clinton reflected quietly, the interaction between Trump and Obama captured attention. Trump’s usual bravado seemed tempered, and Obama reciprocated with smiles. Notably absent was Michelle Obama, while Hillary and Bill Clinton avoided interactions with Trump and Obama. Vice President Kamala Harris observed the dynamic from a distance but did not engage. The ceremony was part of a National Day of Mourning declared by President Biden to honour Carter, who passed away on December 29, 2024, at the age of 100. Known for his humanitarian work, Carter’s legacy drew dignitaries, family members, and figures like Hunter Biden to pay their respects. The surprising exchange between Trump and Obama added an unusual note to the solemn event. Donald Trump Shares Maps Depicting Canada as Part of US.

Trump and Obama Share Rare Camaraderie at Jimmy Carter’s Funeral

NEW: Donald Trump seen cracking jokes with former President Barack Obama at Jimmy Carter’s funeral in Washington D.C. Kamala Harris was seen looking back as the two men appeared to be getting along. pic.twitter.com/dHrB2m7GZi — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 9, 2025

