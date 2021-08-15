Creativity is indeed a big question to ask in today's time and age. Never in our wildest dreams did we think something as trashy (pun intended) as a 'garbage dress' would be the hot topic of discussion. And the person responsible is Urfi Javed, a model-actress who is one of the contestants on Bigg Boss OTT, also known as Bigg Boss: Over-The-Top show. Urfi, in the latest episode, wore an outfit made from a black trash bag to save herself from the nominations. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress received praises from all quarters for her 'creativity.' But wait, seeing this 'garbage outfit' felt like déjà vu. Why? Because we have seen this before and that's why. Social media influencer Komal Pandey, who is famous infamous for giving a sexy twist to anything and everything, had created a garbage dress eerily similar to Urfi Javed's latest DIY outfit. Do not believe us? Check out pics and videos of 'trashy outfit' (oh, just how much we love using this word). Deepika Padukone’s Post-Wedding Sabyasachi Outfit Inspired by YouTuber Komal Pandey’s Diwali Look? See Pic and Decide.

This is What Urfi Javed Wore on Bigg Boss OTT:

And Here Is Komal Pandey Making 'Haute Couture' from Black Trash Bag:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Komal Pandey (@komalpandeyofficial)

So, who wins this fashion faceoff? Urfi or Komal or the marvellous trash bags?!

