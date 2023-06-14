In a strange incident at a private hospital in Bihar's Saran region, a woman gave birth to an unusual baby with four arms, four legs, and one head. The case occurred in a nursing facility in Shyam Chak, Chhapra. A woman named Priya Devi gave birth to an unusual baby. As soon as the hospital's personnel and patients received the information about the infant, it became a topic of debate among the people. A child's body consists of one head, four ears, four legs, four arms, two hearts, and two spinal cords. According to reports, even the hospital staff was taken aback by the child's birth. However, the baby girl only survived for 20 minutes. Three-Day-Old Baby Girl Shocks Mother as She Lifts Her Head and Crawls in Her Hospital Bed, Video Goes Viral.

See Picture of The Viral Baby:

छपरा शहर के श्यामचक मुहल्ला स्थित एक प्राइवेट नर्सिंग होम में सोमवार 12 जून की रात को एक विचित्र बच्ची का जन्म हुआ, जिसके 4-4 हाथ-पैर, दो दिल, स्पाइनल कॉर्ड थे, लेकिन एक ही सिर था। इस बच्ची का जन्म सीजेरियन डिलीवरी से हुआ था। हालांकि बच्ची जन्म लेने के बाद 20 मिनट तक ही जीवित रह… pic.twitter.com/Sbq5Za9tVp — Bihar Tak (@BiharTakChannel) June 13, 2023

