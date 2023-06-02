At only three days old, a newborn infant surprised her mother by rising up and crawling in her hospital bed. 34-year-old Samantha Mitchell was shocked to see her 3-day-old daughter, Nyilah Daise Tzabari, lifting her head and crawling. Samantha recorded the incident while she and Nyilah were in the hospital. “I’ve babysat most of my life and have over 20 years of experience with children, and I’ve never seen anything like this before. I guess I’ve never been around many babies at three days old, so there are a lot of nuisances in it, but I have never seen a baby like this ever [sic],” Mitchell said. Baby With Down Syndrome Playfully Rubbing Spaghetti on His Belly Is the Cutest Ever, Watch Adorable Video.

Watch the Video of Miraculous Baby:

Instagram Post of Baby's Mother

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Elizabeth (@samanthaelizabeth)

