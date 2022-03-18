A video of people celebrating Holi in a unique style in Bihar has gone viral on the internet. In the 58-seconds video clip, people can be seen hurling shoes and slippers at each other while ringing in the festival of colours at a water park in Patna.

Check the viral video here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)