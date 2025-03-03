In a heartwarming moment of pride for Assam, 8-year-old Binita Chetry (Binita Chhetry)has secured a spot in the next round of Britain’s Got Talent after her mesmerising dance performance left the judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, and Piers Morgan in awe. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded Binita’s achievement, sharing her video on X and wishing her success in fulfilling her dream of owning a "pink princess house." Other Northeast leaders, including Akhil Gogoi, Temjen Imna Along, and Ranoj Pegu, also extended their congratulations. Calling her journey an inspiration, they praised her exceptional talent, which has brought immense pride to India on the global stage. Former Manipur CM N Biren Singh echoed similar sentiments, commending Binita for showcasing her extraordinary talent on a global stage and inspiring millions with her story. Himanta Biswa Sarma Says ‘Preliminary Probe Found Pakistani National ’Linked’ to Gaurav Gogoi’s Wife Elizabeth Colburn Visited India 18 Times’.

Himanta Biswa Sarma: Assam’s Talent Shines at Britain’s Got Talent

From Assam to UK: Assam's talent shines at Britain's Got Talent Little Binita Chhetry makes the judges of @BGT go all 'Awww' as she presents a powerful performance and moves to the next round. My best wishes to the little one and hope she is able to buy a pink princess house… pic.twitter.com/G6xk5MEy3M — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 2, 2025

Akhil Gogoi: Proud Moment for Assam as Binita Chetry Makes Us Proud

The success of Binita Chetry of Karbi Anglong district at “Britain Got Talent” had made us proud today. Congratulations and best wishes to the daughter of Assam for her success. May you reach the pinnacle of success in your life. pic.twitter.com/QfPkdxPLb3 — Akhil Gogoi (@AkhilGogoiAG) March 2, 2025

Temjen Imna Along: Binita Chetry’s Journey Inspires the Entire Nation

पूर्वोत्तर भारत और संपूर्ण राष्ट्र के लिए एक गौरवपूर्ण और हृदयस्पर्शी क्षण! At just 8, Binita Chetry is living her dream on Britain’s Got Talent, showcasing her incredible talent to the world. Your journey inspires millions, proving that dreams have no limits. Keep shining,… pic.twitter.com/hnjIephX9m — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) March 2, 2025

Ranoj Pegu: Binita Chetry’s Performance Fills Assam with Pride

Binita Chetry, an 8-year-old from Assam, has made an extraordinary mark on Britain’s Got Talent with her stunning dance audition. Leaving the judges speechless and earning a standing ovation, her performance is truly inspiring. Seeing talent from our land shine on such a grand… pic.twitter.com/s40MS5RAvy — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) March 2, 2025

N Biren Singh: Proud of Binita Chetry’s Global Achievement

Proud of you my Little Binita Chhetry , my best wishes to you 👍 https://t.co/hALfMplNHz — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) March 2, 2025

