The world never fails to surprise, and a recent viral video circulating on the internet is no exception. In the video, a scantily dressed woman is seen pretending to play the role of a dog or four-legged creature, with a dog collar around her neck. Another woman, dressed in a white and blue dress along with a hat, is walking her through the streets of Mira Bhayandar road on a leash, hinting at a kink. Due to the nature of the video, it quickly garnered millions of views, with many questioning its intentions. But this is not the first time such a scene has happened. Back in 2014, a similar incident occurred in Farringdon, London, where a well-dressed young woman was spotted walking a man on a leash who was imitating a dog's movements. It left the locals questioning the motives behind the man's willingness to do such an unusual act. Woman in Canada 'Walks' Her Husband on Leash, Says COVID-19 Curfew Rules Allowed Dog Walking, Gets Fined.

Bizarre Video of Woman Walking Another Woman on a Leash Goes Viral

What happened to Mumbai? How can people go to this low for views on social media?@MumbaiPolice @mieknathshinde is this kind of act allowed at public places? pic.twitter.com/uc7l5zGrU9 — Thummar Ankit 🇮🇳 (@mathrunner7) February 14, 2024

The Incident Took Place at Mira-Bhayandar Road

Yes, Keep Such Absurdness Out Please

This shit reached India pic.twitter.com/VIJZC5Th8Y — Ankit (@terakyalenadena) February 14, 2024

Ye beemari Bharat me bhi aa gayi? — 𝐀𝗋𝖼ɦα𐓣α (@sylent_eyez) February 14, 2024

