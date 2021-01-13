As much as we all want to live in a 'free and non-COVID' world with no rules of curfew or quarantine, we will have to abide by them. Especially with the new strain of coronavirus spreading across, strict measures are implemented for people to follow. But a couple in Canada did something absolutely bizarre and breached the rules in Quebec. The couple stepped out for a walk post the stipulated time and the wife had her husband on a leash! When they were caught by the police, they gave a bizarre explanation that dog walking was allowed as per the rules. A few months ago, a video of a couple with the guy as a dog on leash had gone viral online sparking a debate on BDSM in public.

The incident took place in Sherbrooke, Quebec where a curfew has been implemented. As per the officials people can walk their dogs after 8 PM but that too within a kilometre of their house. The couple stepped out and the wife put husband on a leash and protested that dog walking was allowed as per the rules. The woman argued that she was following curfew rules which allow dogs to be walked on leashes. The police tried to tell her that her husband cannot be a 'dog.' They were fined $1,500 fines for violating the order, which the woman was reluctant to pay. At the early start of the pandemic, video of humans pretending to walk like dogs had gone viral.

Here's The Tweet About The Incident:

News from Quebec: I just confirmed with Sherbrooke police that a husband and wife were fined for walking after curfew with the man on a leash. The officer told me her defense was she is allowed to walk a dog after curfew. They were fined $1500 each.@CTVMontreal @CTVNews — Kelly Greig (@KellyGreig) January 11, 2021

The couple had to pay $1500 each for breaching the rules. At the moment, Quebec is under a curfew in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Only certain people are allowed outside between 8 PM to 5 AM, which includes dog walking. We hope, the couple has learnt their lesson with this heavy fine.

