An Indian student in Canada has gone viral after chanting “Bol Shankar Bhagwan Ki Jai” during his convocation ceremony, winning hearts across social media. Rahul Chhillar, a student at Saskatchewan Polytechnic, proudly invoked the name of Lord Shiva while collecting his degree on stage. The video, shared on Instagram on June 21, 2025, captures the emotional moment as cheers erupt in the auditorium. Many praised Rahul for unapologetically embracing his roots on a global stage, calling it a bold and proud expression of faith. The clip has since crossed 12 million views and 2.2 million likes, with thousands calling the act both inspiring and heart-touching. The chant now echoes across the internet as a symbol of cultural pride. ‘Drugged and Robbed on Train!’ YouTuber Kanika Devrani Alleges Shocking Incident Aboard Brahmaputra Mail at New Jalpaiguri Junction; Railways Launch Investigation (Watch Video).

Bol Shankar Bhagwan Ki Jai: Indian Student’s Convocation Chant Goes Viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R A H U L CHHILLAR (@rahulchhillar34)

