A video has surfaced on social media showing artists playing Surpanakha, the sister of Ravana, the ten-headed rakshasa king of Lanka, and Lakshmana, brother of Lord Rama, performing on Bollywood songs during a Ramleela event, has gone viral on social media. However, the video has drawn ire from the netizens, who criticised it for allegedly insulting the Hindu culture. "Hindus mock their own religion and culture, then say they want to become a world leader, impossible," one user said. "Our so-called protectors of Hindutva will say nothing about presenting the Ramayana in such a cheap manner. They can't stand to look at their own house, just busy fixing others homes," said another. According to the Indian epic Ramayana, Shurpanakha, a demoness, falls in love with Rama and proposes to him, but he, being committed to his wife Sita, rejects her. She then approaches Lakshmana, who also rejects her. In a fit of anger and jealousy, Shurpanakha transforms into her demonic form and attacks Sita with the intent to kill and eat her. To protect Sita, Lakshmana draws his sword and cuts off Shurpanakha's nose and ears, deforming her as a punishment. Poonam Pandey Dropped From Mandodari’s Role in Ramleela, Announces Luv Kush Ramlila Committee Following Objections From Various Groups.

Video Shows Artists Playing Surpanakha and Lakshmana Performing on ‘Seductive’ Songs During Ramlila Event

इस रामलीला में शूर्पणखा को तो सीता जी से भी ज्यादा सुंदर दिखा दिया गया है यह सीन रामलीला का है जिसमें लक्ष्मण और शूर्पणखा संवाद चल रहा है, ऐसा सीन में पहली बार देख रहा हूं इस पर आप लोग क्या कहोगे? pic.twitter.com/4DVHYXeLWT — Bhanu Nand (@BhanuNand) September 29, 2025

Viral Video Draws Netizens’ Ire

हिंदू अपने धर्म और संस्कृति का मजाक खुद उड़ाते है फिर बोलते है हमे विश्वगुरु बनना है , असंभव । https://t.co/ao1xRTsNKC — Rajkumar Roat Fan club (@fan_roat) September 30, 2025

Netizen Slams Bollywood-Style Ramleela

हमारे तथाकथित हिंदुत्व रक्षक ऐसे घटिया तरीके से रामायण पेश करने पर कुछ ना कहेंगे अपना घर ससुरा देखा नहीं जाता बस दूसरे के घर को सुधारने में लगे हैं https://t.co/duhNIOMdbj — Manish Singh (@msprgup) September 29, 2025

'What the Hell Is Wrong With Our Society?': Asks User

Bollywood songs in a Ramleela? What the hell is wrong with our society? https://t.co/HJcP9Nzn85 — Arijit Roy🇮🇳 (@iArijitRoy) September 30, 2025

